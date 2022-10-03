Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 429 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Danaher Stock Down 1.5 %

DHR stock opened at $258.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

