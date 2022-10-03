Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 627 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,767 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,886.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 576,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,103,000 after buying an additional 565,126 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,007,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,318,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,125,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $208.55 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.10 and a fifty-two week high of $306.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.29.

