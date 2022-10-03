Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $388.19 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.71 and its 200 day moving average is $399.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.22.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

