Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 303 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 410.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

Kellogg Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,170,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,155,137,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 7,425 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $560,736.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,133.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $10,622,400.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,170,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,137,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $69.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.50%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

