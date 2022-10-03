Wenlambo Trading Up 3,161,983,288.7% Over Last Week (WLBO)

Wenlambo (WLBO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Wenlambo has traded 3,161,983,288.7% higher against the US dollar. Wenlambo has a total market cap of $358,069.80 and $62,727.00 worth of Wenlambo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wenlambo coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Wenlambo Profile
Wenlambo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 coins. Wenlambo’s official Twitter account is @WenLamboDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wenlambo is https://reddit.com/r/WenLamboDefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Wenlambo Coin Trading
