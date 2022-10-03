WeOwn (CHX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $413,059.92

WeOwn (CHX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One WeOwn coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. WeOwn has a market cap of $413,059.92 and approximately $30.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,221.71 or 1.00032097 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00053205 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00063967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00080595 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

CHX is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 125,432,952 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. The official website for WeOwn is weown.com.

Buying and Selling WeOwn

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

