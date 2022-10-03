Wes Cummins Acquires 106,400 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins purchased 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $435,176.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,767,575.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Wes Cummins purchased 194,600 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $809,536.00.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $3.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.86. CalAmp Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CalAmp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 330,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 307.7% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 71,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 54,191 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,680,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 160.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 255,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

