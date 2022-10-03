Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Benchmark from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.05.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.56. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

