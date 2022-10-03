WhaleRoom (WHL) Trading 23.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. WhaleRoom has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhaleRoom coin can currently be bought for $1.39 or 0.00007179 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhaleRoom Profile

WhaleRoom (CRYPTO:WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhaleRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

