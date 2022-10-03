Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WCP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.22.

Whitecap Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$8.74 on Friday. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$6.36 and a 12-month high of C$12.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.8300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,690,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,710,917.48. In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,690,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,710,917.48. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 596,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,248,654.40. In the last three months, insiders bought 35,450 shares of company stock valued at $302,710.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

