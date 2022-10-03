WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Hits $79.01 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $79.01 million and approximately $735,538.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0818 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 966,238,410 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is www.whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

