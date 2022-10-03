Whole Network Price Down 5.6% This Week (NODE)

Whole Network (NODE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Whole Network has a total market cap of $247,506.00 and $183,208.00 worth of Whole Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Whole Network has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Whole Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Whole Network Coin Profile

Whole Network was first traded on June 20th, 2019. Whole Network’s total supply is 9,725,172,953 coins. The official website for Whole Network is www.wn.work. Whole Network’s official Twitter account is @WNNODE and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Whole Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whole Network is a brand-new behavioral value network constructed by blockchain hardware. With the mobile phone as the terminal entrance, all the applications of the blockchain industry are collected, and the blockchain thinking is used to make each user become a node. Each node obtains the corresponding reward through its contribution in the whole network, so as to realize a consensus, co-creation and win-win behavior value network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whole Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whole Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whole Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

