WinCash (WCC) Trading Down 30.4% This Week

WinCash (WCC) traded down 27.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. WinCash has a total market cap of $29,367.23 and $48.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded 30.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00065478 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. Telegram “

