Wing Finance (WING) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.95 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $36.20 million and approximately $7.95 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $9.07 or 0.00046374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,992,884 coins and its circulating supply is 2,867,896 coins. Wing Finance’s official website is wing.finance. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wing Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi.During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

