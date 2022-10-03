Wings Price Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (WINGS)

Wings (WINGS) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Wings has a market capitalization of $349,028.97 and approximately $5.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wings has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,537.50 or 0.99977376 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006880 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004755 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00079159 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wings Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. Telegram | Reddit | Wiki Whitepaper “

