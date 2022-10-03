WOM Protocol Price Up 4.1% This Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000243 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005110 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,560.34 or 0.99935959 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004748 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00051650 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064220 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00078985 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.