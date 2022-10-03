Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. Sells 268 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 98,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $358.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $402.52 and its 200 day moving average is $408.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

