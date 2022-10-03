WorkQuest Token Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. WorkQuest Token has a total market cap of $144,498.78 and approximately $287,070.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,556.45 or 0.99979984 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004751 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00063979 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00078657 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,286,498 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using US dollars.

