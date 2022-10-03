WOWswap (WOW) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

WOWswap (WOW) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $155,698.03 and $1,671.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004645 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $312.59 or 0.01619615 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030470 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap (WOW) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2021. WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 689,988 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOWswap is wowswap.io/swap.

Buying and Selling WOWswap

According to CryptoCompare, “WOWswap is a decentralized leveraged trading protocol that runs on BSC, HECO and Polygon Network. Traders can buy and sell tokens with up to 5X leverage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

