Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Hits Market Cap of $143,965.12 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $143,965.12 and $17.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for approximately $2.19 or 0.00011383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010822 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile
Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.
Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties
