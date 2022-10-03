Wrapped LEO (WLEO) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped LEO (WLEO) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Wrapped LEO has a total market capitalization of $555,661.02 and $122,526.00 worth of Wrapped LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped LEO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0556 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped LEO has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Wrapped LEO Coin Profile
Wrapped LEO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped LEO is https://reddit.com/r/LeoFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped LEO’s official message board is medium.com/@leofinance. The official website for Wrapped LEO is leofinance.io. Wrapped LEO’s official Twitter account is @financeleo and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Wrapped LEO Coin Trading
