Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Wrapped LUNA Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped LUNA Token has a total market capitalization of $30.94 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Wrapped LUNA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped LUNA Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Wrapped LUNA Token

Wrapped LUNA Token’s genesis date was December 13th, 2020. Wrapped LUNA Token’s total supply is 330,097,265,285 coins. Wrapped LUNA Token’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Wrapped LUNA Token’s official website is www.terra.money/#1.

Wrapped LUNA Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Luna (WLUNA) is an Ethereum token that’s intended to represent Terra (LUNA) on the Ethereum blockchain. It is not LUNA, but rather a separate ERC-20 token that’s designed to track LUNA’s value. WLUNA was created to allow LUNA holders to trade, hold, and participate in decentralized finance (“DeFi”) apps on Ethereum. Through a WLUNA partner, 1 LUNA can be exchanged for 1 WLUNA, and vice-versa.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped LUNA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped LUNA Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped LUNA Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

