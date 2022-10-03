X World Games (XWG) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

X World Games (XWG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. X World Games has a total market capitalization of $53.95 million and $3.14 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, X World Games has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One X World Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010772 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About X World Games

X World Games’ genesis date was March 10th, 2021. X World Games’ total supply is 9,938,481,614 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games and its Facebook page is accessible here. X World Games’ official website is xwg.games/#. The Reddit community for X World Games is https://reddit.com/r/XWorldGames and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling X World Games

According to CryptoCompare, “X World Games is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual dream cards, collect and create items and meet new friends.$XWG token is the native token of the X World Games, built based on Binance Smart Chain's BEP-20 standard, with a fixed total supply of 10 billion. $XWG is the essential fuel to boost the growth of the X World Games ecosystem. $XWG holders will be able to claim rewards through participating in the play-to-earn mechanism, DeFi operation and DAO voting process. $XWG will also be accepted as the payment currency in X World Games Marketplace, where players can buy and sell their in-game NFT assets.”

