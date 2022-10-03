Xaya (CHI) Price Hits $0.0617 on Top Exchanges

Xaya (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Xaya has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $11,277.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.0617 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,519.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00278190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00139966 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.40 or 0.00729545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.82 or 0.00592689 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

About Xaya

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

