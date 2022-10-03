XCAD Network Price Tops $1.82 on Major Exchanges (XCAD)

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. XCAD Network has a total market capitalization of $361.23 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XCAD Network has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One XCAD Network coin can now be bought for $1.82 or 0.00009280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About XCAD Network

XCAD Network launched on May 14th, 2021. XCAD Network’s total supply is 198,862,078 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XCAD Network is xcademytoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xcademy plans to revolutionize creator monetization by creating a tokenized economy and marketplace.”

