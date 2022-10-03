Xiasi Inu Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40,582.00 (XIASI)

Xiasi Inu (XIASI) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Xiasi Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xiasi Inu has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Xiasi Inu has a total market cap of $478,651.00 and approximately $40,582.00 worth of Xiasi Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Xiasi Inu alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004639 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00045369 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.39 or 0.01620685 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00030264 BTC.

About Xiasi Inu

Xiasi Inu (CRYPTO:XIASI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. Xiasi Inu’s total supply is 486,261,375,887,992 coins. Xiasi Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuXiasi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xiasi Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Xiasiinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Xiasi Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xiasi Inu is a charity based project. Xiasi Inu aims to have its project in the hands of the community that stands by it and plans to achieve this by locking the liquidity and relinquishing ownership.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiasi Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiasi Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiasi Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xiasi Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiasi Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.