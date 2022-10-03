xNFT Protocol Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (XNFT)

xNFT Protocol (XNFT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. xNFT Protocol has a market cap of $210,480.00 and approximately $16,693.00 worth of xNFT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xNFT Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, xNFT Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

xNFT Protocol Profile

xNFT Protocol’s genesis date was May 6th, 2021. xNFT Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. xNFT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @xNFT_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. xNFT Protocol’s official website is xnft.net.

Buying and Selling xNFT Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “An Aggregator Protocol of NFT ecosystem, which is a decentralized, cross-chain network designed to create, mint & blind box exchange NFT. Build on a flexible NFT oracle computation & cross-chain communication framework that can also decentralize the way projects raise capital.xNFT Protocol initiates the “no pending order” in ERC721 & ERC1155. Make through the blind box, where the automatic pricing and transaction are determined by the protocol, while the buyer and seller do not offer priceMedium”

