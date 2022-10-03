Xriba (XRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Xriba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xriba has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $10,062.00 worth of Xriba was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xriba has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00194972 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xriba Profile

Xriba (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Xriba’s total supply is 252,890,956 coins and its circulating supply is 169,499,931 coins. Xriba’s official Twitter account is @xribapay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xriba is xriba.com.

Buying and Selling Xriba

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make a fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. RateCoin (XRA) is designed for long term oriented minters utilizing Proof of Stake (POS) to secure its blockchain with a focus on long term sustainability through competitive staking and low inflation. This results in stakers keeping coins off exchanges producing a gradual upward price pressure. Ratecoin is managed by StakeMiners.com “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xriba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xriba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xriba using one of the exchanges listed above.

