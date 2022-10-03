Xrpalike Gene (XAG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,729.00

Xrpalike Gene (XAG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Xrpalike Gene has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Xrpalike Gene has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and $11,729.00 worth of Xrpalike Gene was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xrpalike Gene coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xrpalike Gene Coin Profile

Xrpalike Gene’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,271,679,831 coins. The official website for Xrpalike Gene is xrpgen.com. Xrpalike Gene’s official Twitter account is @xrpalike and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xrpalike Gene Coin Trading

