xWIN Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $405,300.00 (XWIN)

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. xWIN Finance has a market cap of $36.96 million and $405,300.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xWIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00003076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, xWIN Finance has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004626 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00045424 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01625646 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00030763 BTC.

xWIN Finance Profile

XWIN is a coin. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2021. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins. xWIN Finance’s official website is xwin.finance/#. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards.”

