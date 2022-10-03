xxxNifty Hits 1-Day Volume of $397,245.00 (NSFW)

xxxNifty (NSFW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. xxxNifty has a total market cap of $39,724.00 and $397,245.00 worth of xxxNifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, xxxNifty has traded 99.1% lower against the dollar. One xxxNifty coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xxxNifty alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010773 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About xxxNifty

xxxNifty’s launch date was May 30th, 2021. xxxNifty’s total supply is 38,929,058,904 coins. The official website for xxxNifty is xxxnifty.com. xxxNifty’s official Twitter account is @xxxnifty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xxxNifty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xxxNifty is an NFT marketplace created to serve the needs of Adult content creators. xxxNifty is currently housing a large collection of unique & exclusive 1/1 Adult NFTs with over 650 Unique NFT's listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xxxNifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xxxNifty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xxxNifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xxxNifty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xxxNifty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.