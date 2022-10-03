YAM V2 1-Day Volume Tops $111,468.00 (YAMV2)

YAM V2 (YAMV2) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. YAM V2 has a total market capitalization of $333,289.00 and $111,468.00 worth of YAM V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.07 or 0.00067195 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, YAM V2 has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V2 alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010877 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAM V2 Profile

YAM V2 launched on August 19th, 2020. YAM V2’s total supply is 25,500 coins. The official website for YAM V2 is yam.finance. YAM V2’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YAM V2

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Following a successful audit of the migration contract from Peckshield, Yam Finance is proceeding with the YAMv1 to YAMv2 migration process.The YAMv1 to YAMv2 migration contract was live from 4:20PM UTC, 8/19, and YAMv1 tokenholders were able to migrate for 72 hours, until 4:20PM UTC 8/22. All YAMv1 tokens were eligible for migration, but YAM had to be harvested from staking contracts to migrate.The YAMv2 token is a vanilla ERC-20 token to be used as a placeholder for off-chain voting while YAMv3 is audited. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v2 d will serve as historical data . The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV1.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.