YAM V3 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $163,616.00 (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $163,616.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,360 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,851 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. Discord | Github | Forum “

