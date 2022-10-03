YFIONE (YFO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14,152.00

YFIONE (YFO) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One YFIONE coin can currently be purchased for about $7.26 or 0.00037055 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YFIONE has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. YFIONE has a total market cap of $145,260.00 and approximately $14,152.00 worth of YFIONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YFIONE alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008978 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010773 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About YFIONE

YFIONE’s genesis date was October 21st, 2020. YFIONE’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official website for YFIONE is yfione.finance. YFIONE’s official Twitter account is @yfione and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YFIONE

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFiONE Vision is to build several decentralized financial applications (Defi – Apps) and then develop these products into a full-fledged project thereby increasing the value of the YFiONE ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFIONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFIONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YFIONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFIONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFIONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.