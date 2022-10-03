Yieldly (YLDY) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Yieldly (YLDY) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Yieldly has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Yieldly coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Yieldly has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $21,853.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Yieldly Coin Profile

Yieldly launched on June 16th, 2021. Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Yieldly’s official website is yieldly.finance.

Yieldly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldly is a suite of DeFi apps on the Algorand blockchain, including no-loss prize games, multi-asset staking, and cross-chain swapping.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yieldly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yieldly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

