Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after buying an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,505,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,966,000 after acquiring an additional 158,467 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM opened at $106.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.47. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.30 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

