Zenfuse Price Down 18.8% Over Last Week (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $502,887.73 and approximately $5,454.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,894,972 coins. The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io.

Zenfuse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

