ZEON One Day Volume Hits $613,918.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 16% against the dollar. One ZEON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $210.49 million and approximately $613,918.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,571.98 or 1.00023667 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00051888 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079186 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.