Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 941 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 57,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 31,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLI shares. StockNews.com cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $67,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MLI opened at $59.44 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 16.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.58%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

