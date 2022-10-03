Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 26,943 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,943 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global Net Lease worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 317.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE:GNL opened at $10.65 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

