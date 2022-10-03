Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys 725 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 124,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $195.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.39 and a 200-day moving average of $218.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.