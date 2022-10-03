Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2,104.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,518,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,924,000 after buying an additional 1,449,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after buying an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,721,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,292,000 after buying an additional 1,261,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

