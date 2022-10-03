Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Heritage Financial worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 91,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 370,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

HFWA opened at $26.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 38.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HFWA. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a report on Friday.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

