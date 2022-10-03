Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Altria Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Altria Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

