Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,371,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 379,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,827,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7,320.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 169,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.