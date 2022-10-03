Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $11.44 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $11,435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 35,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 222.6% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 68,838 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 47,498 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $405,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.63. The company has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.31.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

