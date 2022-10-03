Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of Bank First at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the first quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank First Stock Up 0.5 %

BFC stock opened at $76.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $570.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81. Bank First Co. has a 52 week low of $67.60 and a 52 week high of $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 36.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank First’s payout ratio is 17.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank First to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

