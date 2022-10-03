Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,388 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,343 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,854 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 208,699 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,907 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in HP by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 158,049 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $24.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.02. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

