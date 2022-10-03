Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,155 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 137,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $213.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

