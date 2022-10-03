Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $46.04 on Monday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

